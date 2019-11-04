Vigil held for missing teen Aniah Blanchard

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (CNN) — Days and nights of searching and still no sign of a missing 19-year-old from Homewood last seen at a convenience store in the Auburn area.

The disappearance of 19-year-old Aniah Blanchard was a big focus of a prayer vigil in Birmingham on Saturday evening.

A crisis involving violence against young people, this group gathered in Birmingham Saturday evening to pray for an end to all violence.

“It’s very important. it is important for everyone. Everyone should be able to get along, should be able to love each other, said Michael Fields with Christ Ministry Church.

The disappearance of 19-year-old Aniah Blanchard was a big focus of the vigil given police suspect foul play after investigators found evidence in her SUV indicating she was harmed.

“That is concerning because young lady this were getting her life. And now she’s missing and just as we want to she wants to live. And we still don’t understand what’s going on and why this happened but we do know it’s happening a lot,” said Pastor Bobbie McGuire with Christ Ministry Church.

The Stop the Violence prayer vigil also paid tribute to 3-year-old Camille “Cupcake” McKinney, who was kidnapped and murdered last month. Four-year-old Journey Coleman was also remembered — she was hit and killed by a stray bullet last summer.

“Even the adults themselves should realize they were kids once themselves. Would you really want to be in the dark or someone else holding themselves over you or doing anything wrong to you?” Fields said.

And while this group is working to put a stop to violence in our community, they’re also hoping for a good outcome and the disappearance of an Aniah Blanchard.

“We’re staying up praying this baby is still alive. We’re still praying she’s alive,” McGuire said.

The same group is planning to gather for another prayer vigil Tuesday evening in Birmingham.