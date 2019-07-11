Viewers report Jubilee on Eastern Shore Wednesday night

MONTROSE, Ala. (WKRG) – Several videos and photos are circulating this morning of a Jubilee that occurred Wednesday night on the Eastern Shore. We’re told it only lasted about 30 minutes and wasn’t as large as some of the events have been in the past, but people were able to scoop flounder, fish and crab into coolers. News 5 is told people from Point Clear to Montrose experienced the Jubilee.

There are many factors in order for a Jubilee to take place. Fish, flounder, crab and shrimp lose oxygen in Mobile Bay for a brief period of time, causing them to float to the top of the water.

These are rare occurrences, known to happen most frequently in Japan and locally here in Mobile Bay.

If you have any photos or video be sure to share them with us!