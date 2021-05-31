Vietnam to test all 9M residents in largest city

FILE – In this Jan. 23, 2021 file photo, a woman wearing face mask looks at her phone in Hanoi, Vietnam. Vietnam says it has discovered a new coronavirus variant that’s a hybrid of strains first found in India and the U.K. The Vietnamese health minister made the announcement Saturday, May 29. (AP Photo/Hau Dinh, File)

HANOI, Vietnam (AP) – Vietnam plans to test all 9 million people in its largest city for the coronavirus and imposed more restrictions to deal with a growing COVID-19 outbreak.

People in Ho Chi Minh city for the next two weeks are only allowed to leave home for necessary activities and public gatherings of more than 10 people are banned. The city earlier shut down non-essential business. Vietnam News said the city authority is planning to test its entire population with a testing capacity of 100,000 samples a day. The state newspaper also said police had filed a case against the couple who head a Protestant church mission for “spreading dangerous infectious diseases” through poor health protocols at the premises.

