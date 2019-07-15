VIDEO: Yellow jacket super nest discovered in Fairhope

FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WKRG/AP) – A wild sight caught on the body camera from Wildlife Solutions, Inc. It shows the discovery of a massive yellow jacket nest. In fact, it’s so big, it’s called a super nest. News 5 reported earlier this year that scientist feared we’d be seeing more of these super nests because of milder winters.

The video shows an employee of Wildlife Solutions removing the nest as yellow jackets violently swarm him.

Charles Ray, an entomologist working with the Alabama Cooperative Extension System, says the state may see large numbers of the giant nests this year.

Two nests have already been confirmed, a month sooner than when the first nest was spotted in 2006.

During that year, the state had 90 of the nests, which can contain more than 15,000 of the stinging insects.

Experts say removal of the colonies is a task that should be reserved for licensed commercial pest control operators.