VIDEO: Tornado rips roof off of Cape Cod motel

YARMOUTH, Mass. (CNN) –A Massachusetts community is cleaning up after a radar-confirmed tornado hit Tuesday. In Yarmouth, the strong winds ripped the roof of a hotel just after noon. The moment the roof was ripped off the Cape Sands Inn was captured by surveillance camera.

And there were families inside their rooms when the roof flew off. 11-year-old Mya Couse and her family are visiting from Springfield. They had just returned to their room after grabbing lunch. As they felt the roof lift up they ran into the motel bathtub. “I was just crying. My mom put a towel over my head,” said Mya

Now the concern has shifted to trying to retrieve debris that flew into a creek behind the motel before it flows into the ocean.