Video: Slow trickle of beachgoers heading back to sand after Stay-at- Home order lifted

ORANGE BEACH, Ala. (WKRG)– Beachgoers are headed back to the sand along Alabama beaches. Alabama Governor Kay Ivey lifted her Stay-at-Home order at 5 p.m. this evening.

News 5 viewer, Brook Cockrell, sent us this video from Turquoise Place showing guests heading to the beach at exactly 5 p.m. It didn’t take long for many footprints to make imprints in the sand.

Ivey’s new Safer-at-Home order advises beachgoers to comply with social distancing rules.

