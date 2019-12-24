Video shows moment gun accidentally goes off inside Shoppes at Bel Air

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — New video shows the moment a gun accidentally went off inside the Shoppes at Bel Air Monday morning.

It happened around 11 a.m. Monday, as holiday shoppers were grabbing their last-minute gifts. When the holiday bustle was interrupted as a gun went off in the middle of the mall.

Mobile police say a mall security guard, who is an off duty Mobile police officer, was chasing a shoplifting suspect from Dillards.

The suspect has been identified as 28-year-old Jermiah Johnson. MPD released the following surveillance picture of the suspected shoplifter:

Jermiah Johnson

Police say the officer tased the suspect while trying to take him into custody.

There is video of the incident. In it, you see the officer and Johnson involved in a scuffle. Somehow, the gun was dropped and it goes off. Police say the suspect dropped the gun, which then went off.

No one was injured, and the suspect got away.

Anyone with information is asked to call MPD at 251-208-7211.

