VIDEO: Sea turtle rescued from fishing line

DAUPHIN ISLAND, Ala. (WKRG) – A sea turtle was rescued Wednesday morning off the coast of Dauphin Island.

According to Share the Beach, around 5:30 a.m. a fisherman caught a juvenile Kemp’s Ridley sea turtle. The stranding team tried to get the turtle in but it was tangled in another fishing line that was tethered to the bottom. The stranding coordinator was able to respond from Pascagoula, Miss., and cut the turtle free. After the turtle was free, it was determined that it was able to be released.

If you need to report a nesting, injured or distressed sea turtle call 866-SEA-TURTLE.