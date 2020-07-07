VIDEO: Robertsdale Police want to identify theft suspects

ROBERTSDALE, Ala. (WKRG) – Robertsdale Police want to identify two men seen on Ring surveillance video leaving a local apartment complex.

Police say the men are wanted for questioning regarding a theft at Baldwin Farms Apartments on Sunday, July 5th.

If you have any information please contact Robertsdale Investigations at 251-947-2222.

