VIDEO: Robbery suspect drops cash while trying to get away

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) -- September is Gynecologic Cancer Awareness Month. Cervical Cancer was once one of the most common causes of cancer death for American women. Although it's not as common on a national level, it's still very common locally.

Oncologists at USA Health Mitchell Cancer Institute say cervical cancer is seen more on the Gulf Coast and in the state of Alabama than almost anywhere in the United States.

It's slow-growing, so there are opportunities for prevention, early detection, and treatment during precancer stages. But if it's not caught early, it can be deadly.

"For many women who are not getting those regular screenings, it can easily go on to be invasive cancer and for some women it can even kill them," said Dr. Jennifer Young Pierce, GYN Oncologist.

She says it's not enough to get an annual pap test.

"We want women to ask their gynecologist for an HPV test. So an HPV test is a cervical cancer screening test of the 21st century. The pap test is the cervical screening test of the early 20th century. So it's an old test and it doesn't work that well. That's why you have to repeat it over and over and over again," Dr. Pierce told Cherish Lombard.

She says there are a couple of reasons so many cases of cervical cancer are being seen in Alabama.

"We feel like it has a lot to do with access issues. We have a lot higher rates of uninsured women who aren't able to get their regular screenings on time. There are still places in this country including Alabama where cancer, in general, is more common, which may be related to risk factors like HPV and smoking," Dr. Pierce told News 5.