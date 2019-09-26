VIDEO: Robbery suspect drops cash while trying to get away

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police are releasing surveillance video of a robbery at the Diamond Head Convenience Store on Congress Street. The crime happened Tuesday evening just before 7 p.m.
The video shows a man walk into the store with a gun and take money from the register. The suspect drops cash as he was trying to get out of the store.
Police are also looking for a second suspect who was in a truck outside casing the area before the crime.
If you can help identify the suspects, you’re asked to call Mobile Police at 251-208-7211. You can also make an anonymous tip at mobilepd.org/crimetip