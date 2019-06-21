Video: Owl hanging from tree rescued by lawn care workers

FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WKRG) – Leah Wilkins was on her way to work when she saw something horrifying. At first she thought the owl hanging from a tree on 181 near Gayfer in Fairhope was dead. “But something told me to turn around and check. He was very much alive!!!” she wrote on Facebook. She called the police and asked for help, then started shooting video with her phone.

She says police weren’t sure if they could even help the entangled bird but they would call the fire department. That’s when a truck from DC Lawn care pulled up. She asked them to help, and they stepped up. The video shows just how they helped. One worker carefully held the bird making sure not to hurt it while making sure the bird didn’t cut him with its talons. Another worker cut the wire that had the owl attached to the tree. “You’re very brave to stick your hands up there by that bird,” Wilkins tells one of the law care workers. “DC Law is the bomb and everyone in Fairhope is going to love you,” Wilkins says at the end of the video.

They then laid the bird carefully in a pile of pine straw in their trailer and cut more of the wire that was wrapped around the owl’s wing. Wilkins says the folks from DC Lawn took the bird Fairhope Animal Clinic “and they said he is doing well so far. They said they would keep me updated on him. A great big thanks to Fairhope Animal Clinic for taking him!!”