VIDEO: Newly renovated Gulf State Park Pier smashed during Hurricane Sally

GULF SHORES, Ala. (WKRG)– The Gulf State Pier just underwent a 2.4 million dollar renovation. But after Hurricane Sally, it will have to be repaired. A section of the pier was ripped in half at the Gulf Shores State Park.
