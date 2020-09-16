VIDEO: Newly renovated Gulf State Park Pier smashed during Hurricane Sally

PEARL, Miss. (WJTV) - In a press conference held Wednesday, Governor Tate Reeves credited local and federal agencies for a quick response to Hurricane Sally after the storm impacted the Gulf Coast.

"We’ve seen the storm damage in Jackson County that knocked down power lines, trees, brought torrential flooding, and heavy winds, with thousands in Jackson County without power," said Gov. Reeves. "Thanks to the tremendous effort, we have those numbers down below 1,600 dwellings without power."