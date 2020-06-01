VIDEO: Massive police presence on Airport at I-65

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A massive police presence had part of Airport Boulevard closed down Sunday night as protesters caused problems in the area.

An officer on the scene tells WKRG News 5 that shots were fired in the area near Walmart and Lowe’s on Beltline. Protesters were in the area Sunday night. Windows were also broken out at the Lowe’s. One person appeared to be in custody at the Lowe’s. And someone tried to set a fire at the Staples store in the area too.

