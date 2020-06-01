VIDEO: Massive police presence on Airport at I-65

Top Stories

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A massive police presence had part of Airport Boulevard closed down Sunday night as protesters caused problems in the area.

An officer on the scene tells WKRG News 5 that shots were fired in the area near Walmart and Lowe’s on Beltline. Protesters were in the area Sunday night. Windows were also broken out at the Lowe’s. One person appeared to be in custody at the Lowe’s. And someone tried to set a fire at the Staples store in the area too.

LATEST HEADLINES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

Trending Stories

Trending Stories