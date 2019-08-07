VIDEO: Homeowner pulls gun on intruder

MCCALLA, Ala. (WKRG) – Frightening video on Tuesday shows a man entering a homeowner’s backyard before entering their home.

Paula Brasher Tucker lives in McCalla located near Birmingham. News 5 interviewed Paula as she and her husband traveled down the Alabama Scenic River Trail by kayak earlier this month.

In the video you see the man open the couple’s door and enter the home. She says originally she thought the man might be a UPS driver. Her door was unlocked because she was home at the time. She realized quickly that the man had other intentions.

Her husband grabbed his gun and immediately bolted towards the door. You can see the man back away from the door and run towards the woods.

We’re told police eventually caught up with the suspect and he was arrested.