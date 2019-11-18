VIDEO: Bay Minette Police chase caught on camera

BAY MINETTE, Ala. (WKRG)

UNEDITED PRESS RELEASE:

On November 18, 2019 at 10:30 PM a Bay Minette Police Officer attempted to conduct a traffic stop on a vehicle traveling on Highway 31 South for speeding and erratic driving. The driver of the silver Mitsubishi SUV, Brian Wesley Rogers of Bay Minette accelerated to a high rate of speed in an attempt to elude officers.

The vehicle pursuit traveled north onto Highway 287 with speeds reaching an excess of 100 MPH. As the fleeing vehicle reached the area of Peterson Lane and Highway 287, Rogers lost control of the vehicle and flipped numerous times off the shoulder of the roadway.

Rogers was taken into custody without further incident. Rogers sustained minor injuries and was treated and released from North Baldwin Hospital. Rogers was arrested and charged with Attempting to Elude, Unlawful Possession of Drug Paraphernalia and a Parole Violation Warrant. Rogers is currently held at the Baldwin County Sheriff’s Correction center on a no bond for parole violation.

