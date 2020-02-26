Video appears to show shot fired outside Mobile bank

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Dramatic video sent to WKRG News 5 from a viewer appears to show a shot fired outside a Mobile bank. The viewer tells News 5 she recorded the video at the Wells Fargo on Government and Pleasant Valley.

WKRG News 5 has asked Mobile Police for information on the situation, but they have so far not responded to our requests. In the video you can hear people who appear to be arguing. A man is standing near a black Dodge with at least one person inside. The man runs off screen and you can hear what sounds like a single gunshot. After the apparent gunshot, the black Dodge in the video drives off, then you hear a woman yelling. It’s unclear exactly what they are saying.

According to the viewer, this happened about 10:30 Wednesday morning.

“I just think it’s unfair to us as the public to have someone shooting for no apparent reason and a innocent person gets hurt or killed,” she tells News 5. It did not appear from the video that anyone was hit by the gunfire.

Again, WKRG News 5 has asked Mobile Police for information on this, and we will update the story when they respond.

