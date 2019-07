FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WKRG) – Video circulating social media Sunday shows what appears to be sewage in Mobile Bay. The video was shot by Ritchie Prince in Fairhope, according to the post.

Well. This is a problem. Straight up poop….in the bay. Posted by Ritchie Prince on Saturday, July 27, 2019

News 5 reached out to officials who say they have no reports of any sewage spill in Fairhope this weekend.

“All systems are operating as they should be and at this point we have nothing to report,” says Jessica Walker.

We’ll continue to monitor this story and bring you any new developments.