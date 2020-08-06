Video allegedly showing Spanish Fort mayor slapping magistrate released

SPANISH FORT, Ala. (WKRG) – The video allegedly showing Spanish Fort Mayor Mike McMillan slapping the city’s former magistrate has been posted on social media.

WKRG News 5 has been following this story for months and first watched the video back in December before it was posted online.

The former magistrate, Lyndsey Cooper, alleges Mayor McMillan slapped her while she was in city hall last year.

The video is blue and tough to see due to its quality, but it appears to show McMillan and Cooper at the front desk inside city hall.

LATEST STORIES