Video: Accident involving fire truck on I-65

CHICKASAW, Ala. (WKRG) — Video shows an accident involving a fire truck and a pickup truck. The video shows the accident happened just before exit 10 on I-65.

Mobile Traffic tweeted at 10:06 PM saying , “Accident involving a fire truck I-65 SB near W Lee St.” Also on Twitter, News 5 was tagged in a video by Kelly Finley showing the accident scene. Her tweet, at 10:04 PM, was posted just a couple of minutes before the one by Mobile Traffic. Her tweet says an ambulance was on the way. At this time, there is no word on if there are any injuries.

LATEST POSTS: