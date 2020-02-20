Victoria’s Secret suddenly sold off to another brand

MAGNOLIA, Miss. (AP) - Testimony from a woman whose son and nephew were killed in a shooting rampage that claimed eight lives in a small Mississippi community was so emotional that the defendant ended up in tears.

Willie Cory Godbolt is a man with a long history of abusive behavior, according to his relatives who have taken the stand against him. He's pleaded not guilty to charges that could carry the death penalty. When his 12-year-old daughter testified this week, he stared her down.