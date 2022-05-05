MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police identified the man who died from a shooting that happened on Center Street.

Dejean Washington, 34, was identified as the man who was shot April 26 in the roadway at Center Street and Wood Alley. Washington, who was shot several times, was taken to a hospital, according to a news release from the Mobile Police Department.

Washington later died from his injuries at the hospital, according to the release. Mobile Police will continue to investigate the shooting. If you have any information about this case, call the Mobile Police Department at 251-208-7211 or send an anonymous tip by clicking the link here.