Victim ID’d in Barbee Pensacola murder case

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — An arrest report for a man suspected of murder and dumping a body behind a salon in Pensacola has revealed the victim he’s alleged to have killed was his roommate.

Donald Barbee, 49, is accused of killing Hector Justino Torres, 71, who was living with Barbee at 3700 N. Pace Blvd., according to an Escambia County Sheriff’s Office arrest report.

Barbee was arrested after surveillance video reportedly captured him dumping Torres’ body behind Salon 114 at Beverly in Pensacola. Torres body had been wrapped in a sheet.

The report says Barbee and Torres had asked a man in Pensacola for work, and he had given them a place to stay and work. The man told investigators that he had only known Barbee for a week.

Barbee used the man’s white Hummer to transport Torres’ body to the salon and dump it, according to investigators. Investigators located the Hummer inside a garage at the home Barbee and Torres were staying.

It had a broken rear window and blood on the rear bumper. A chemical cleaning solution had also been poured inside, according to the report.

Inside the home, a bedroom was located with a mattress without sheets.

Torres body was found with a black eye, which was completely swollen shut, and a deep cut on the left side of his neck.

Torres was described in the arrest report as a disable Vietnam veteran.

Barbee is facing a second-degree murder charge. He is being held in the Escambia County jail on a $1 million bond.

Assistant State Attorney Jeremiah Monahan said Thursday Barbee has a history of sex crimes and has served at least five years in prison for failure to register as a sex offender in three states.