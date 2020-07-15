ViacomCBS drops Nick Cannon over “hateful speech” shared on a podcast

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – Ventilators are breathing machines that force air into a patient’s lungs. UAB medical professionals explained how the machines work and why you don’t want to need one.

“First, we insert a tube through your mouth or nose directly into your trachea. This tube allows the machine to push air into your lungs and forces you to inhale. You can’t swallow, speak, or cough. You might be sedated, if you are lucky. But you won’t be sedated the whole time.”