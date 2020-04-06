Veterinarian concerned animals could carry viral particles on fur

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – While more research is needed, a veterinarian is recommending keeping your distance from other animals during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I think the data is so new now, so it’ll be interesting to see what concludes from all of it, but it definitely adds an element of concern,” said Alison Birken, a vet at Victoria Park Animal Hospital.

Birken says people who are showing signs of the virus need to especially use caution when coming into contact with animals.

“Data and information is constantly evolving and coming out and we don’t know a lot of information right now. Just follow those same guidelines that you’d be following for yourself,” she said.

She recommends you keep a 6-foot distance between you and the other animal, just as you would with friends and neighbors during this time.

“Athough at this time we’re not so concerned that our pets are going to become ill or become a major form of spread of this disease, certainly my concern is the viral mutation,” she said.

She doesn’t believe we will start seeing an influx of sick pets, but she is concerned about how the virus can spread.

“Understanding not so much that our pets are going to get so sick, but moreso that they can actually have some of those viral particles on their fur or on their skin and can contaminate the environment,” she said.

While this veterinarian wants to make sure people stay safe she also agrees more people should be adopting or fostering pets during this time.

