Veterans honored in Foley Monday morning

FOLEY, Ala. (WKRG) – The City of Foley honored veterans Monday morning with a parade. The parade began at 10 a.m. on West Verbana Avenue and stretched across several streets before ending near the Kids Park.

A ceremony followed the parade, where those who have served were honored.

News 5 caught up with several veterans during the event.

“Veterans Day is the celebration of being a veteran,” said Ronald Jones, who proudly wore his USS Fulton hat during the parade. Jones is a retired U.S. Navy veteran. He and his wife decided to move to Foley from Illinois in February.

We also spoke to a man whose dad was awarded the Purple Heart. He has since passed away, but his family made sure to attend today’s event to honor all veterans.

“He said it was hard-earned and hard-honored, but I loved it and I enjoyed it,” said the son of the World War 2 veteran.