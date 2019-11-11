Veterans Day: What’s open and closed

(CNN) — Monday is Veterans Day, and since it’s a federal holiday, you may have questions as to what will be open or closed.
We’ll try to clear it up:
- You’ll find regular hours at Target, Walmart, Kroger, Trader Joes, zoos, most malls and department stores, Fedex and UPS.
- Movie theaters will have regular hours, and veterans may get perks.
- National parks will be open and free on Monday.
As for what will be closed:
- Anything government-owned, like the DMV and public libraries, will most likely be closed.
- Banks are generally closed.
- The U.S. postal service will not deliver mail on Monday, and its post offices will be closed.
- Some museums are open on Veterans Day, others aren’t.
Wherever you plan to go, it’s a good idea to call ahead and confirm they’re open.