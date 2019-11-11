Veterans Day: What’s open and closed

(CNN) — Monday is Veterans Day, and since it’s a federal holiday, you may have questions as to what will be open or closed.

We’ll try to clear it up:

You’ll find regular hours at Target, Walmart, Kroger, Trader Joes, zoos, most malls and department stores, Fedex and UPS.

Movie theaters will have regular hours, and veterans may get perks.

National parks will be open and free on Monday.

As for what will be closed:

Anything government-owned, like the DMV and public libraries, will most likely be closed.

Banks are generally closed.

The U.S. postal service will not deliver mail on Monday, and its post offices will be closed.

Some museums are open on Veterans Day, others aren’t.

Wherever you plan to go, it’s a good idea to call ahead and confirm they’re open.