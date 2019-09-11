Veteran killed in Korean War returns to Mobile 69 years later

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Nearly 70 years after he was killed in Korea Master Sergeant James Gerald Cates will be brought back to Mobile.

Master Sergeant Cates will arrive at the Mobile Municipal Airport Tuesday night. The plane has been delayed. The most recent update from the airline says it is set to arrive around 10:20. The Patriot Guard, Combat Veterans Motorcycle Association and others will escort the fallen hero’s remains to Radney Funeral Home. If police are not able to escort the group as well, they will reconvene at a later time.

According to the Patriot Guard, “Master Sergeant Cates was a member of Company I, 3rd Battalion, 31st Infantry Regiment, 7th Infantry Division. He was originally listed as MIA while fighting the enemy in North Korea on December 3, 1950, in the Chosin Reservoir, and then presumed dead on December 31, 1953. He was known to his family as ‘Jabbo.’”

Photo of Master Sergeant James Gerald Cates

Cates’ remains were not positively identified until May 31, 2019. Funeral arrangements are planned for September 21, 2019 and the details will follow prior to that date.