Veteran Kansas politician loses primary to controversial candidate, vows to run in write-in campaign

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) – A veteran Kansas House member says he’ll run a write-in campaign this fall after a narrow primary loss to a 19-year-old candidate who has been disowned by some Democrats over his incendiary and abusive social media posts. Rep. Stan Frownfelter lost to Aaron Coleman by 14 votes in their Kansas City, Kansas, district after officials in their home of Wyandotte County counted additional ballots that had been set aside because of voter eligibility questions. Coleman initially led by only five votes but picked up 16 votes Monday, against seven for Frownfelter, to make the tally 823-809.

