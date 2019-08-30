Verdict expected sometime Friday in Ashley McArthur trial

PENSACOLA, Fla (WKRG) — A verdict is expected sometime Friday in the trial of Ashley McArthur.

Investigators say McArthur shot and killed Pensacola private investigator Taylor Wright, and hid her body on her families property.

Friday morning jurors heard closing arguments from both the state and the defense. Prosecutors say during her interrogation McArthur was not worried at all about her missing friend. Investigators say McArthur killed Wright over money. The defense says there’s no DNA evidence that links McArthur to the crime.