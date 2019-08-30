Live Now
LIVE UPDATE: Dorian now Category 2 storm moving toward Florida

Verdict expected sometime Friday in Ashley McArthur trial

Top Stories

by:

Posted: / Updated:

PENSACOLA, Fla (WKRG) — A verdict is expected sometime Friday in the trial of Ashley McArthur.

Investigators say McArthur shot and killed Pensacola private investigator Taylor Wright, and hid her body on her families property.

Friday morning jurors heard closing arguments from both the state and the defense. Prosecutors say during her interrogation McArthur was not worried at all about her missing friend. Investigators say McArthur killed Wright over money. The defense says there’s no DNA evidence that links McArthur to the crime.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

More Mobile County
More Baldwin County
More Northwest Florida

Don't Miss

Trending Stories