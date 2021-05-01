Vendors say business is good on second day of Fairhope Arts & Crafts Festival

FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WKRG) — Rain may have created some minor issues on opening day, but by Saturday the sun was shining and crowds filled the Fairhope Arts & Crafts Festival.

“This year it’s like really enjoyable. You don’t have to worry about any of the drama of COVID-19 or anything,” Mickey Lee of Spanish Fort.

The festival kicked off Friday morning and runs through Sunday in downtown Fairhope.

“Even with the rain it went well yesterday and it’s good to be out and see people walk around and enjoy the weather and enjoy the festival,” said a vendor.

Thousands of people are expected to attend this year’s event. Organizers have made changes to this year’s festival in light of COVID-19, spacing out tents and limiting the number of vendors.

“I love the spacing out. It’s really nice because you can see everything better I think,” said Jean McKee, who is selling art at this year’s festival.

Artists and vendors we spoke with on Saturday say business has been good over the last two days. After a stall in 2020 and canceled shows due to COVID-19 it’s a welcoming trend they hope continues throughout the weekend.

“It’s been good, what I expected. Always praying for more, but yes, it’s been great,” said another vendor.

The show continues on Sunday from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m.