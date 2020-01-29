Vehicle window smashed in popular Daphne restaurant parking lot

DAPHNE, Ala. (WKRG) – A woman’s vehicle window was smashed Tuesday evening in Daphne. She was reportedly parked in a restaurant parking lot along Highway 98 when she came out to find the damage.
News 5 also reported a similar incident last month in December when a truck’s window was smashed in the El Rancho parking lot. A string of vehicle break-ins was reported last month nearby.
If you have any information please call Daphne Police.
