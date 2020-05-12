Vehicle stolen from Gulf Shores Public Beach parking lot, 2 arrested

GULF SHORES, Ala. (WKRG) – Gulf Shores Police tell News 5 a vehicle was stolen from a parking lot near the public beach area on Monday afternoon.

Police say two people have been arrested as of Tuesday afternoon for the crime. The owner of the vehicle says her keys were stolen from the beach and the suspects were able to locate the vehicle they belonged to.

The names of the suspects have not been released.

News 5 will bring you more information as it becomes available.

