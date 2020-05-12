Vehicle stolen from Gulf Shores Public Beach parking lot, 2 arrested

Top Stories
Posted: / Updated:

GULF SHORES, Ala. (WKRG) – Gulf Shores Police tell News 5 a vehicle was stolen from a parking lot near the public beach area on Monday afternoon.

Police say two people have been arrested as of Tuesday afternoon for the crime. The owner of the vehicle says her keys were stolen from the beach and the suspects were able to locate the vehicle they belonged to.

The names of the suspects have not been released.

News 5 will bring you more information as it becomes available.

LATEST STORIES

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

Trending Stories

Trending Stories