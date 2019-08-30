UPDATE: Person dies after being thrown from vehicle into Mobile Bay

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — UPDATE 7:07 a.m.: Alabama Law Enforcement Agency has released the following statement on the Bayway crash:

Shortly before 5:30 a.m., we were notified of a crash on I-10 eastbound near 35 mile marker. It involves a commercial vehicle that caught fire and a passenger vehicle. Traffic is currently being diverted at exit 30. The fire is out and they are working to get one lane open ASAP. One victim was thrown into the water and has since been recovered by Marine Patrol. They are deceased. Lt. Joe Piggott, ALEA

An 18-wheeler hit a stalled vehicle about a mile before the Daphne Spanish Fort exit around the 35-mile marker at about 5:30 a.m.

UPDATE: A person has been recovered from the water near the Bayway. We’re working to learn their condition. Our crew on scene did see an ambulance with its lights on rush from the scene down the Causeway.

Original story

A vehicle fire shut down the eastbound lanes of the Bayway Friday morning.

The fire happened at about 5:30 a.m. before the Daphne exit. A medical helicopter has been called to the scene.

One person is possibly over the side of the bridge and there is currently a search of the water underneath the Bayway for that person.

Traffic is being diverted to the Causeway from the Bayway.