Vehicle crashes into car dealership, passenger charged with battery

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) A 22-year-old woman is charged with battery after a crash that significantly damaged a building at Bob Tyler Toyota on Pensacola Blvd.

Deonshae Octavia Greene, 22, was a passenger in a car when she began choking the driver, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. The car crashed into a parked vehicle for sale on the lot and into an office in the Certified Pre-owned building at the dealership.

The crash happened at 11:10 pm on Thursday. The driver, who sustained minor injuries in the collision, has not been identified.