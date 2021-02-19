Vehicle crashes into car dealership, passenger charged with battery

Top Stories

by:

Posted: / Updated:
blue-lights_275575

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) A 22-year-old woman is charged with battery after a crash that significantly damaged a building at Bob Tyler Toyota on Pensacola Blvd.

Deonshae Octavia Greene, 22, was a passenger in a car when she began choking the driver, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. The car crashed into a parked vehicle for sale on the lot and into an office in the Certified Pre-owned building at the dealership.

The crash happened at 11:10 pm on Thursday. The driver, who sustained minor injuries in the collision, has not been identified.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

Trending Stories