Vehicle break-ins reported to Robertsdale PD Monday morning

ROBERTSDALE, Ala. (WKRG) – Robertsdale Police are investigating several reports of vehicle break-ins overnight.
The break-ins occurred Sunday night into Monday morning.
Residents on Fairground Road and Krchak Lane reported the incidents to police Monday morning.
Robertsdale Police can’t confirm the total number of break-ins, but confirm to us they are investigating and reminding residents to stay alert.
If you notice suspicious activity call police right away.
