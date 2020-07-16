Vatican issues new guides on handling sex abuse cases

Top Stories

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(CNN) — The Vatican has published a new manual on how to document and process accusations of sex abuses.

Catholic bishops around the world are urged to report cases to authorities even when they are not legally bound to do so.

It is the latest effort to deal with sexual abuse accusations involving priests.

Cardinal Luis F. Ladaria Ferrer, who issued the manual, says it is only a first version and there will likely be updates.

“The Vademecum takes the already existing guidelines in a pedagogical way, we hope, in a clear manner to help the bishops and religious superiors that have to deal with cases of abuse of minors. We’ve been asked many times, ‘What do I do, how should I proceed?’” Ferrer said. “So, we thought, not just us, because we have received many requests to do a guide, but one that is a practical one so that a bishop or a religious superior that finds himself in this situation knows how to proceed, what to do in the various phases.”

LATEST STORIES

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

3-Day Forecast

Trending Stories