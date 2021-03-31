Vaccination clinic organizers hoping for better turnout Thursday in Atmore

ATMORE, Ala. (WKRG) – One by one cars trickled into Atmore Wednesday morning as residents lined up to receive their COVID-19 vaccine.

“I didn’t feel a thing, just a little poke that’s all,” said Tim Jackson, who traveled to Atmore from Perdido to get his shot.

The Poarch Band of Creek Indians hosted Wednesday’s clinic with the Alabama Department of Public Health. 2,400 doses of the Pfizer vaccine were allotted for Wednesday and Thursday’s clinics.

“It’s people’s choice if they want to receive the vaccination or not, but as soon as we can get people vaccinated we can get back to some normal state of business,” said Stephanie Bryan, Tribal Chair CEO.

But, even with a few short lines at times these weren’t the crowds they were expecting to see.

“It was a little late spreading the word, so it is a little slow right now,” Bryan added.

The first dose of the vaccine was administered Wednesday. The second dose will be available to those residents on April 22 at the same location near the tribal administration building.

“I recommend that you do it. It’s for the best for everybody,” said Jackson.

No appointment is needed to receive the initial dose. The Alabama Department of Public Health assured residents more vaccine is headed into the state. 150,000 doses will be available across Alabama this week.

Tomorrow’s clinic will run from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m., or until they run out of vaccine.