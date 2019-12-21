UWF Argonauts win Division II National Championship

MCKINNEY, Texas (WKRG) — In just their 4th year of playing football, the University of West Florida has won the Division II National Football Championship! The Argos defeated Minnesota State today in McKinney, Texas.

UWF made it to 2017 National Title game but came up short. Today, they scored in their opening possession and built a 21-point lead in the 3rd quarter. The Argos held off a 4th quarter comeback from the Mavericks and held on to win 48 to 40. The Argos end the year 13-2 and National Champions of Division ll. Argos quarterback Austin Reed threw 6 touchdown passes in the victory.

