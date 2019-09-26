USPS says “local solution” could be announced for Spanish Fort post office

SPANISH FORT, Ala. (WKRG) – Confusion continues on the Eastern Shore as residents try to understand what’s happening with the post office closing in Spanish Fort. A notice went up on the door last weekend advising residents the post office would close in a matter of days.

A letter was also sent out to those who have post office boxes at the location. Both notices advise customers to visit the post office in Daphne once the Spanish Fort location closes.

Earlier this month the postmaster of the location announced her retirement. We’re told this particular location is a contract office, so situations like this can happen when an owner retires or leaves the location.

News 5 has reached out to the United States Postal Service for comment and so far no exact plan has been announced. According to a representative with USPS, there could be a local solution by the end of this week.

We were told earlier in the week that the location was looking for a new owner and that it may not close.

Currently, the last day for service at the Spanish Fort location is set for Monday, September 30th.

We’re continuing to sort through the confusion and hope to have a better idea as to what may happen later this week.