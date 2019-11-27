USDA warns against washing turkey before cooking

(CBS News/ WKRG) Howard Baker is on the hunt for the perfect turkey and knows food safety comes first.

“We take precatuions because we have grandchildren and we want to keep them healthy as well,” said Baker.

This Thanksgiving follows a 16-month salmonella outbreak blamed on recalled turkey products. The outbreak ended in March but serves as a warning for consumers.

“Diarrhea, fever, chills. You can end up in the hospital and unfortunately end up dying from some of these,” one expert told CBS News.

Salmonella and Campylobacter are two types of bacteria found in the guts of many turkeys. To protect yourself, food safety experts say wash your hands but do not wash or rinse the bird.

Recent USDA research found that when individuals wash meat or poultry, they end up spreading germs in much greater levels all around the kitchen including into food that may be served.

Health officials also recommend using a meat thermometer. Pop-up thermometers that come included with many turkeys are not enough to make sure all bacteria is cooked out.

Experts say a turkey should be cooked to a full 165 degrees throughout the bird. Because a turkey can cook unevenly, it is important to take the temperature in three places: the thickest part of the breast, the inner-most part of the thigh, and the innermost part of the wing.

Experts also warn never partially cook a turkey and then transport it elsewhere to finish cooking. Also, never stuff a turkey the night before and do not thaw the bird on the counter. It is best to thaw the turkey in your fridge or in cold water.