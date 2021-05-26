USA Health urges parents to vaccinate their children, age 12 and up, against COVID-19

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — With school ending this week for thousands of students in the Mobile area, USA Health is urging parents and caregivers to sign up to get the COVID-19 vaccine as soon as possible for their adolescents and teenagers ages 12 and up.

Appointments are available on Thursday, May 27, and Friday, May 28, at the drive-through clinic held inside the Mobile Civic Center arena. To self-schedule an appointment, visit usahealthvaccines.com

The appointments are available from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on weekdays. It takes less than five minutes to schedule the appointment online.

Even as the number of COVID-19 cases decrease overall, more young patients are being hospitalized with severe complications from the illness, said Melody Petty, M.D., a pediatric hospitalist at USA Health Children’s & Women’s Hospital.

Since Dec. 15, 2020, USA Health has given more than 70,000 doses of the vaccine to eligible people on the Alabama Gulf Coast.