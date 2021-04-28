USA Health University Hospital now offering Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine to patients

FILE – In this Jan. 18, 2021, file photo, a vial of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine against COVID-19 is prepared at a vaccination center of the 3rd district, in Paris. (AP Photo/Francois Mori, File)

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — As hospitalization rates for COVID-19 begin to increase in parts of Alabama and beyond, USA Health is now offering the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine to those who seek care in the emergency department at University Hospital and those who are hospitalized there.

“To help prevent further spread of the COVID-19 pandemic, we need to do everything we can as soon as we can to provide vaccinations to everyone who is eligible for the shot,” said Michael Chang, M.D., chief medical officer for USA Health. “As part of the region’s only academic health system, we take our role as leaders in the fight against this deadly virus very seriously.”

Since Dec. 15, 2020, USA Health has provided more than 64,000 doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine to healthcare workers and other community members who are eligible for the injection, the most of any health system in the area. Now, anyone age 16 or older can receive the vaccine.

In January 2021, USA Health expanded its partnership with the City of Mobile to provide drive-through vaccines at the Mobile Civic Center arena. Soon after, at the request of local leaders, USA Health and the city launched a series of community-based clinics that continue across Mobile County.

In addition to the community-based clinics, anyone 16 and older who wants to receive a COVID-19 vaccine at USA Health’s drive-through clinic at the Mobile Civic Center arena can self-schedule an appointment without a wait to be notified.

To sign up for the vaccine and select the time that works best for you, visit usahealthvaccines.com