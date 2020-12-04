USA Health reports COVID-19 testing up 20 percent since Thanksgiving

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — COVID-19 testing is up 20 percent for USA Health since Thanksgiving. The healthcare group partners with the City of Mobile helping with public testing. Currently, USA Health reports about 200 patient tests each day, numbers not seen since the beginning of the pandemic.

Sarah Kahalley said, “It is mimicking what happened pre-surge back in the Summer when things were so rough.”

Nurse Sarah Kahalley runs the USA Health testing center currently located at Expo Hall at the Civic Center. We first met her as one of WKRG News Five’s Healthcare Heroes, leading a team at the Ladd-Peebles Covid testing site. She said she’s seeing a difference in testing.

Kahalley said, “Before we were seeing a lot with just travel, precautionary screening, low symptoms, but what we’re seeing now is, I’ve noticed a more wider range in age.”

She says in particular, they’re seeing more pediatric patient tests. Kahalley said, “Mostly due to being in respiratory season, so this is something we expect, but also a lot more symptomatic patients in general.”

What is causing cases to climb? Kahalley said there is not just one answer. She said, “The holidays and more and more gatherings, large quantities and things like that, I think it’s partly what we call Covid exhaust. I think people are tired of all of the restrictions and tired of the disease, I think we all are, so we’re getting more lax in our practices.”

She added, the increased numbers are an even bigger reason to continue to take precaution.

She said, “I think that’s what it’s indicative of is that we’re headed towards a second wave and that we should just be even more careful than we’ve ever been.”

Call 1-888-USA-2650 or CLICK HERE to schedule your COVID-19 test with USA Health.

