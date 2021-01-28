USA Health cuts the ribbon on new facility in Mid-Town, Specializes in Plastics and ENT

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Today, USA Health cut the ribbon on a new facility in Mid-Town! They are excited to bring some of the most advanced technology in the region to the Gulf Coast.

“These are exciting days of growth for us as we focus on our mission of living longer, better lives,” Owen Bailey, CEO of USA Health, explained.

The project was 3 years in the making and they are proud the building is completed. The location is in the heart of Mid-Town, across form the Publix plaza on Old Shell Road.

“We’re excited about adding another access point for USA Health in the community,”Owen Bailey explained. “We’ve got the specialties of endocrinology and diabetes, ENT and Plastic Surgery. I think that list is going to grow.”

USA Health is the only Academic Health System in the region. This will bring new learning resources to USA Alabama students. Dr. Donnellan specializes in plastics and will be one of the doctors operating out of this new location.

“In my opinion cosmetic surgery is about helping patients feel confident and feel like their best selves,” Dr. Donnellan expressed. “It’s going to be such a warm office, it’s a beautiful location, everybody going to be welcomed here and we are just excited to bring to this region.”

They anticipate to open the doors to new patients in the upcoming weeks.