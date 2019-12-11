US Federal Reserve could signal no rate hike through 2020

WASHINGTON (AP) – The Federal Reserve is set to leave its benchmark interest rate unchanged Wednesday and will likely signal that it expects rates to remain low well into next year despite a robust job market.

That suggests that even if growth remains steady and hiring continues at a solid pace, Fed Chairman Jerome Powell and other Fed officials are prepared to hold off on a rate hike, unless inflation were to rise rapidly.

Many economists, though, have said they think sluggish growth will compel the Fed to cut rates at least once in 2020.

