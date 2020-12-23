US close on deal with Pfizer for millions more vaccine doses

WASHINGTON (AP) – The U.S. government is close to a deal with Pfizer to acquire tens of millions of additional vaccine doses in exchange for helping the pharmaceutical giant gain better access to manufacturing supplies.

A person with knowledge of the negotiations tells The Associated Press that the deal is under discussion but has not been finalized. The person spoke on condition of anonymity to describe ongoing deliberations. Pfizer’s vaccine was the first to gain approval from the Food and Drug Administration, and initial shipments went to states last week. It has since been joined by another vaccine, from Moderna.

