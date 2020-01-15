US-China pact signing to ease tension but leaves much undone

by: The Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) – After 18 months of economic combat, the United States and China are to take a step toward peace Wednesday. At least for now.

President Donald Trump and China’s chief negotiator are scheduled to sign a modest trade agreement in which the administration will ease some sanctions on China and Beijing will step up purchases of U.S. goods.

Above all, the deal will defuse a conflict that has slowed global growth, hurt American manufacturers and weighed on China’s economy. But the pact does little to force China to make the major reforms that the Trump administration has sought.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

