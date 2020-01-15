US-China pact signing to ease tension but leaves much undone

FILE – In this Sept. 16, 2018, file photo, American flags are displayed together with Chinese flags on top of a trishaw in Beijing. (AP Photo/Andy Wong, File)

WASHINGTON (AP) – After 18 months of economic combat, the United States and China are to take a step toward peace Wednesday. At least for now.

President Donald Trump and China’s chief negotiator are scheduled to sign a modest trade agreement in which the administration will ease some sanctions on China and Beijing will step up purchases of U.S. goods.

Above all, the deal will defuse a conflict that has slowed global growth, hurt American manufacturers and weighed on China’s economy. But the pact does little to force China to make the major reforms that the Trump administration has sought.

