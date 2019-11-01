UPS to host holiday job fair in Fort Walton

FILE- In this Dec. 19, 2018, file photo a UPS driver prepares to deliver packages. UPS said Monday, Sept. 9, 2019, that it expects to hire about 100,000 seasonal workers and pay them more to handle the avalanche of packages shipped between Thanksgiving and Christmas. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File)

FORT WALTON, Fla. (WKRG) UPS plans to hire nearly 50,000 seasonal employees on Friday during a one-day hiring blitz.

The delivery giant is holding 185 hiring fairs across the country, including in Fort Walton.

The company announced last month plans to hire 100,000 season workers for the holiday shipping season.

“Many of those who come to one of our job fairs this Friday could be signed up for a seasonal role by Monday, and many of our senior execs, including me, began their careers here with a seasonal job,” said Danelle McCusker, Vice President, Human Resources.

The Fort Walton fair begins at 10 a.m. at 219 Santa Rosa Street.

Job fairs are also being held in Montgomery, News Orleans, Memphis and Atlanta.