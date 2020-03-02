UPS honors longtime Alabama employees who are accident-free, one works in Mobile

SAN FRANCISCO, CA – JUNE 17: A pedestrian walks by a United Parcel Service (UPS) truck on June 17, 2014 in San Francisco, California. UPS announced plans to begin to consider box size in the pricing of ground shipments in the U.S. and standard delivery to Canada. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — 16 drivers from Alabama have been recently inducted into UPS’s Circle of Honor, an elite group of drivers who have achieved at least 25 years of accident-free driving.

153 Alabamians have been inducted into the company’s Circle of Honor. The recent round of inductees include Lee Shelley of Mobile and Ricky Hall of Robertsdale. Douglas Riddle of Prattville is UPS’s oldest safe driver. Riddle has spent more than 42 years with UPS, all without a single accident.

Drivers within the Circle of Honor have logged more than 280,000 hours throughout their careers.

