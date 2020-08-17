UPDATE: Missing Child Alert canceled for South Florida teen

UPDATE: London has been found safe.
(WKRG) — The Florida Department of Law Enforcement has issued a Missing Child Alert for a 13-year-old girl from Palm Beach County. London Gordon was last seen near Boynton Beach wearing a white shirt and grey athletic pants. London has black hair, brown eyes, and is 4’9. If you have seen London or have any information, call 911 or the Boynton Beach Police Department at 561-742-6100.
LATEST STORIES
- Gas service upgrade coming to Fairhope
- Okaloosa county to hold town hall meeting for input on Santa Rosa Blvd
- What’s happening at the US Postal Service and why?
- New strain of coronavirus found in Malaysia could possibly more infectious than COVID-19
- MFRD warns public to avoid Mobile Infirmary Blvd. in response to gas odor